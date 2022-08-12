Kothari Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore, down 87.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore in June 2022 down 87.05% from Rs. 629.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 down 52.94% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2021.

Kothari Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

Kothari Product shares closed at 139.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.87% returns over the last 6 months and 31.25% over the last 12 months.