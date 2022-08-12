English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kothari Product Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore, down 87.05% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.48 crore in June 2022 down 87.05% from Rs. 629.05 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 down 52.94% from Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in June 2022 down 73.87% from Rs. 19.63 crore in June 2021.

    Kothari Product EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2021.

    Close

    Kothari Product shares closed at 139.85 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.87% returns over the last 6 months and 31.25% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.4872.77629.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.4872.77629.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.2364.33626.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-1.26-2.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.700.720.63
    Depreciation0.530.730.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.409.701.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.62-1.453.02
    Other Income7.2210.9516.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.609.5019.08
    Interest1.193.418.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.416.0910.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.416.0910.36
    Tax0.532.874.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.883.226.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.883.226.12
    Equity Share Capital29.8429.8429.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.082.05
    Diluted EPS0.961.082.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.961.082.05
    Diluted EPS0.961.082.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Product #Kothari Products #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.