Kopran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore in December 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 54.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 up 74.09% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 up 44.05% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

Kopran EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Read More

Kopran shares closed at 122.85 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.34% returns over the last 6 months and -59.09% over the last 12 months.