English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kopran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kopran are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.96 crore in December 2022 up 24.54% from Rs. 54.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2022 up 74.09% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2022 up 44.05% from Rs. 5.04 crore in December 2021.

    Kopran
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.9653.6254.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.9653.6254.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7235.7940.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.780.310.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.38-4.58-7.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.185.735.84
    Depreciation1.121.121.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8110.4811.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.984.782.36
    Other Income1.1614.741.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1419.523.94
    Interest0.720.610.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4218.912.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.4218.912.96
    Tax1.381.020.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.0417.892.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.0417.892.32
    Equity Share Capital48.2148.2143.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.843.710.54
    Diluted EPS0.843.710.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.843.710.54
    Diluted EPS0.843.710.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited