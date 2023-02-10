English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KNR Construct Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore, up 2.37% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KNR Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 874.93 crore in December 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 854.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.76 crore in December 2022 up 112.34% from Rs. 49.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.32 crore in December 2022 up 37.04% from Rs. 148.37 crore in December 2021.

    KNR Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations874.93961.65854.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations874.93961.65854.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.24315.41270.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.8948.3234.40
    Depreciation46.4845.0143.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses297.01334.63410.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.31218.2996.24
    Other Income6.539.938.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.84228.22105.06
    Interest33.3844.6139.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.46183.6165.92
    Exceptional Items61.84--21.40
    P/L Before Tax185.31183.6187.31
    Tax77.8985.0945.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities107.4298.5142.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period107.4298.5142.12
    Minority Interest-2.5116.505.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.850.362.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.76115.3749.81
    Equity Share Capital56.2556.2556.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.764.101.77
    Diluted EPS3.764.101.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.764.101.77
    Diluted EPS3.764.101.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited