KLRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.71 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.71 crore in March 2023 up 22.25% from Rs. 71.74 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 81.15% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

KLRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.30 in March 2022.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)