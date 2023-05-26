English
    KLRF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.71 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.71 crore in March 2023 up 22.25% from Rs. 71.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 81.15% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2023 down 57.96% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2022.

    KLRF EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.30 in March 2022.

    KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

    Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.71159.2871.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.71159.2871.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.94110.6849.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.771.340.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.67-0.45-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.617.622.87
    Depreciation1.212.591.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7029.7114.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.817.793.86
    Other Income0.290.702.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.098.496.54
    Interest1.092.791.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.005.705.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.005.705.48
    Tax0.242.051.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.763.654.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.763.654.05
    Equity Share Capital5.545.545.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.386.597.30
    Diluted EPS1.386.597.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.386.597.30
    Diluted EPS1.386.597.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 04:20 pm