KLRF Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore, up 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.80 crore in March 2020 up 4.82% from Rs. 53.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020 up 214.31% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2020 up 304.65% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.

KLRF EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2019.

KLRF shares closed at 36.50 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)