Kirloskar Oil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.70 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,264.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.71% from Rs. 953.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.24 crore in June 2023 up 59.86% from Rs. 64.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.43 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 108.75 crore in June 2022.

Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in June 2022.

Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 445.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.35% returns over the last 6 months and 182.29% over the last 12 months.