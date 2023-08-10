English
    Kirloskar Oil Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,264.70 crore, up 32.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kirloskar Oil Engines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,264.70 crore in June 2023 up 32.71% from Rs. 953.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.24 crore in June 2023 up 59.86% from Rs. 64.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.43 crore in June 2023 up 48.44% from Rs. 108.75 crore in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil EPS has increased to Rs. 7.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in June 2022.

    Kirloskar Oil shares closed at 445.60 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.35% returns over the last 6 months and 182.29% over the last 12 months.

    Kirloskar Oil Engines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,264.701,152.59953.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,264.701,152.59953.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials633.91569.81485.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods206.30231.44211.91
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.13-23.78-35.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.7763.0855.51
    Depreciation21.3021.6820.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised---3.60-2.37
    Other Expenses180.57216.48135.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.7277.4882.87
    Other Income8.4111.385.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.1388.8688.22
    Interest1.351.331.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax138.7887.5387.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax138.7887.5387.12
    Tax35.5422.6422.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.2464.8964.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.2464.8964.58
    Equity Share Capital28.9728.9528.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.134.484.47
    Diluted EPS7.114.474.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.134.484.47
    Diluted EPS7.114.474.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

