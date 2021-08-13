Kesar Terminals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, down 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in June 2021 down 11.44% from Rs. 9.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 down 34.65% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2021 down 25.79% from Rs. 7.25 crore in June 2020.

Kesar Terminals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.16 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.31 in June 2020.

Kesar Terminals shares closed at 35.45 on December 30, 2019 (NSE)