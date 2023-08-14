Kellton Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore, up 16.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.63 crore in June 2023 up 16.06% from Rs. 37.59 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2023 up 18.03% from Rs. 2.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2022.

Kellton Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2022.

Kellton Tech shares closed at 81.35 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.22% returns over the last 6 months and 11.51% over the last 12 months.