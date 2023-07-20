English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KCP Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 79.62 crore, up 55.31% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KCP Sugar Ind Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.62 crore in June 2023 up 55.31% from Rs. 51.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.64 crore in June 2023 up 467.47% from Rs. 6.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.85 crore in June 2023 up 600% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022.

    KCP Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in June 2022.

    KCP Sugar shares closed at 24.80 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.22% returns over the last 6 months and 9.49% over the last 12 months.

    KCP Sugar Ind Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.6250.0651.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.6250.0651.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.30125.200.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.000.821.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks67.04-102.6245.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.0916.911.17
    Depreciation0.632.610.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.394.7410.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.172.41-8.02
    Other Income26.05-6.601.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.22-4.20-6.52
    Interest3.634.073.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.59-8.27-10.35
    Exceptional Items--4.83--
    P/L Before Tax25.59-3.44-10.35
    Tax0.955.320.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.64-8.76-10.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----4.24
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.64-8.76-6.71
    Equity Share Capital11.3411.3411.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.17-0.77-0.60
    Diluted EPS2.17-0.77-0.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.17-0.77-0.60
    Diluted EPS2.17-0.77-0.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KCP Sugar #KCP Sugar Ind Corp #Results #sugar
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!