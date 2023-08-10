English
    KCP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.14 crore, up 31.38% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KCP are:

    Net Sales at Rs 744.14 crore in June 2023 up 31.38% from Rs. 566.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 24.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in June 2023 up 14.91% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022.

    KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

    KCP shares closed at 124.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.31% over the last 12 months.

    KCP
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations744.14597.88566.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations744.14597.88566.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.82348.55285.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-159.77-189.58-148.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.9328.8328.92
    Depreciation22.1922.2123.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses338.72322.71335.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2465.1641.66
    Other Income13.137.335.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.3672.4946.83
    Interest12.798.919.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.5863.5837.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.5863.5837.48
    Tax-3.838.70-5.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.4054.8842.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.4054.8842.85
    Minority Interest-19.50-24.34-17.60
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.411.44-0.29
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.3131.9824.96
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8912.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.481.94
    Diluted EPS2.352.481.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.352.481.94
    Diluted EPS2.352.481.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #KCP #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

