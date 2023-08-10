KCP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 744.14 crore, up 31.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 744.14 crore in June 2023 up 31.38% from Rs. 566.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.31 crore in June 2023 up 21.47% from Rs. 24.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.55 crore in June 2023 up 14.91% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022.

KCP EPS has increased to Rs. 2.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2022.

KCP shares closed at 124.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.50% returns over the last 6 months and 17.31% over the last 12 months.