KCL Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 15.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in June 2022 down 15.26% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022 up 1494.34% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022 up 414.29% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

KCL Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

KCL Infra shares closed at 2.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.16% returns over the last 12 months.