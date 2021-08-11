KCL Infra Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore, up 2036.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.73 crore in June 2021 up 2036.22% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 down 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

KCL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

KCL Infra shares closed at 3.10 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 150.00% returns over the last 6 months and 226.32% over the last 12 months.