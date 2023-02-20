KCL Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 1445.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in December 2022 up 1445.95% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 up 82.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 60.47% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

KCL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2021.

KCL Infra shares closed at 1.98 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.79% returns over the last 6 months and -31.96% over the last 12 months.