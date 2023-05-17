English
    Kaynes Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.68 crore, up 2641.09% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kaynes Technology India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 653.68 crore in March 2023 up 2641.09% from Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2023 up 3098.92% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.85 crore in March 2023 up 2653.13% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.

    Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2022.

    Kaynes Tech shares closed at 998.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE)

    Kaynes Technology India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations653.68289.09
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations653.68289.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials498.42236.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.24-33.97
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost40.8019.12
    Depreciation9.444.60
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses64.1925.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.0736.56
    Other Income9.342.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.4139.19
    Interest17.349.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax83.0729.99
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax83.0729.99
    Tax19.567.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.5122.87
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.5122.87
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.5122.87
    Equity Share Capital58.1458.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.444.74
    Diluted EPS8.374.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.444.74
    Diluted EPS8.374.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 02:13 pm