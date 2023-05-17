Kaynes Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 653.68 crore, up 2641.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 653.68 crore in March 2023 up 2641.09% from Rs. 23.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.51 crore in March 2023 up 3098.92% from Rs. 1.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.85 crore in March 2023 up 2653.13% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.

Kaynes Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.77 in March 2022.

Kaynes Tech shares closed at 998.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE)