Karur Vysya standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 583.62 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,134.27 1,104.93 1,088.55 (b) Income on Investment 289.52 293.92 274.15 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 15.05 21.83 18.75 (d) Others 3.69 70.20 2.63 Other Income 254.87 208.65 236.30 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 858.91 847.99 845.51 Employees Cost 178.56 179.20 151.45 Other Expenses 200.31 192.63 174.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 459.62 479.71 449.41 Provisions And Contingencies 422.67 394.17 233.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.95 85.54 215.97 Tax -8.96 34.98 68.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.91 50.56 147.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.91 50.56 147.97 Equity Share Capital 145.33 145.33 121.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 Diluted EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 Diluted EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 3,563.39 3,015.76 1,807.01 ii) Net NPA 2,088.32 1,862.83 1,189.16 i) % of Gross NPA 7.44 6.56 4.27 ii) % of Net NPA 4.50 4.16 2.85 Return on Assets % 0.27 0.30 0.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited