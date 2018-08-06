Karur Vysya standalone Jun-2018 NII at Rs 583.62 crore

Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 583.62 crore and net profit was Rs 45.91 crore. Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Karur Vysya Bank has reported its results for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter was Rs 583.62 crore and net profit was Rs 45.91 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the Standalone Net Interest Income (NII) was Rs 538.57 crore and net profit was Rs 147.97 crore.. Karur Vysya shares closed at 105.45 on August 03, 2018 (BSE) and has given -4.40% returns over the last 6 months and -18.81% over the last 12 months. Karur Vysya Bank Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Interest Earned (a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 1,134.27 1,104.93 1,088.55 (b) Income on Investment 289.52 293.92 274.15 (c) Int. on balances With RBI 15.05 21.83 18.75 (d) Others 3.69 70.20 2.63 Other Income 254.87 208.65 236.30 EXPENDITURE Interest Expended 858.91 847.99 845.51 Employees Cost 178.56 179.20 151.45 Other Expenses 200.31 192.63 174.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 459.62 479.71 449.41 Provisions And Contingencies 422.67 394.17 233.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 36.95 85.54 215.97 Tax -8.96 34.98 68.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.91 50.56 147.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.91 50.56 147.97 Equity Share Capital 145.33 145.33 121.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- ANALYTICAL RATIOS a) % of Share by Govt. -- -- -- b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- -- c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 Diluted EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 Diluted EPS 0.60 0.66 2.43 NPA Ratios : i) Gross NPA 3,563.39 3,015.76 1,807.01 ii) Net NPA 2,088.32 1,862.83 1,189.16 i) % of Gross NPA 7.44 6.56 4.27 ii) % of Net NPA 4.50 4.16 2.85 Return on Assets % 0.27 0.30 0.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:04 pm