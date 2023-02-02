English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kamdhenu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kamdhenu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 226.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

    Kamdhenu
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.66191.29226.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.66191.29226.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials131.88137.56131.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.169.4228.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.991.053.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7010.4815.62
    Depreciation1.181.162.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7720.5832.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9611.0512.12
    Other Income0.510.310.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.4611.3612.46
    Interest0.360.482.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1010.889.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1010.889.95
    Tax4.082.662.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.028.227.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.028.227.68
    Equity Share Capital26.9426.9426.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.463.052.85
    Diluted EPS--3.052.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.463.052.85
    Diluted EPS--3.052.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited