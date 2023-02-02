Kamdhenu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore, down 19.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.66 crore in December 2022 down 19.37% from Rs. 226.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.02 crore in December 2022 up 56.51% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2022 up 19.19% from Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2021.

Kamdhenu EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.85 in December 2021.

