    Kalyani Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 459.58 crore in March 2023 up 2.4% from Rs. 448.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.70 crore in March 2023 up 1.9% from Rs. 68.40 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.69 crore in March 2023 up 9.76% from Rs. 106.31 crore in March 2022.

    Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 15.96 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.67 in March 2022.

    Kalyani Steels shares closed at 331.75 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.49% returns over the last 6 months and 7.17% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations459.58446.53448.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations459.58446.53448.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials257.29262.29242.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.415.7212.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.0314.69-7.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9115.8015.29
    Depreciation13.3212.4012.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.1291.2689.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.5644.3784.61
    Other Income14.8116.189.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.3760.5594.29
    Interest8.578.613.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax94.7951.9491.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax94.7951.9491.18
    Tax25.0912.8622.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.7039.0868.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.7039.0868.40
    Equity Share Capital21.8621.8621.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.968.9615.67
    Diluted EPS15.968.9615.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.968.9615.67
    Diluted EPS15.968.9615.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

