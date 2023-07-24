Kalyani Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 496.84 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.84 crore in June 2023 up 0.79% from Rs. 492.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2023 up 159.18% from Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.88 crore in June 2023 up 115.89% from Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022.

Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 14.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2022.

Kalyani Steels shares closed at 380.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.54% over the last 12 months.