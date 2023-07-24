English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kalyani Steels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 496.84 crore, up 0.79% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalyani Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 496.84 crore in June 2023 up 0.79% from Rs. 492.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.25 crore in June 2023 up 159.18% from Rs. 23.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.88 crore in June 2023 up 115.89% from Rs. 48.58 crore in June 2022.

    Kalyani Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 14.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.41 in June 2022.

    Kalyani Steels shares closed at 380.50 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.63% returns over the last 6 months and 25.54% over the last 12 months.

    Kalyani Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations496.84459.58492.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations496.84459.58492.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials267.94257.29341.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.431.416.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.97-9.03-18.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.3617.9115.70
    Depreciation15.8213.3211.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.7190.12111.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax76.6088.5624.30
    Other Income12.4514.8112.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.06103.3736.95
    Interest6.848.574.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.2294.7932.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax82.2294.7932.09
    Tax20.9725.098.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.2569.7023.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.2569.7023.63
    Equity Share Capital21.8621.8621.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0315.965.41
    Diluted EPS14.0315.965.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.0315.965.41
    Diluted EPS14.0315.965.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kalyani Steels #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 04:27 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!