Kalpataru Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,396.00 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,396.00 crore in March 2023 up 118.71% from Rs. 2,010.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2023 up 74.71% from Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.00 crore in March 2023 up 75.26% from Rs. 190.00 crore in March 2022.

Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2022.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 537.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.16% over the last 12 months.