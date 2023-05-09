English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kalpataru Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,396.00 crore, up 118.71% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,396.00 crore in March 2023 up 118.71% from Rs. 2,010.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.00 crore in March 2023 up 74.71% from Rs. 87.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.00 crore in March 2023 up 75.26% from Rs. 190.00 crore in March 2022.

    Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.84 in March 2022.

    Kalpataru Power shares closed at 537.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.16% over the last 12 months.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,396.003,509.002,010.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,396.003,509.002,010.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,952.001,511.00814.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.0013.0053.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost282.00270.00137.00
    Depreciation83.0075.0026.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,798.001,410.00835.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax228.00230.00145.00
    Other Income22.009.0019.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax250.00239.00164.00
    Interest84.0074.0030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax166.00165.00134.00
    Exceptional Items54.00----
    P/L Before Tax220.00165.00134.00
    Tax68.0054.0047.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities152.00111.0087.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period152.00111.0087.00
    Equity Share Capital32.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.366.815.84
    Diluted EPS9.366.815.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.366.815.84
    Diluted EPS9.366.815.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kalpataru Power #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Power - Transmission & Equipment #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm