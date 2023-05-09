Kalpataru Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,882.00 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kalpataru Power Transmission are:Net Sales at Rs 4,882.00 crore in March 2023 up 18.07% from Rs. 4,135.00 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.00 crore in March 2023 up 45.79% from Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 346.00 crore in March 2023 up 2.98% from Rs. 336.00 crore in March 2022.
Kalpataru Power EPS has increased to Rs. 9.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.19 in March 2022.
|Kalpataru Power shares closed at 537.25 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.28% returns over the last 6 months and 57.16% over the last 12 months.
|Kalpataru Power Transmission
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4,882.00
|4,004.00
|4,135.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4,882.00
|4,004.00
|4,135.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,077.00
|1,625.00
|1,851.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|53.00
|13.00
|54.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|387.00
|373.00
|339.00
|Depreciation
|110.00
|98.00
|81.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,033.00
|1,619.00
|1,589.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|222.00
|276.00
|221.00
|Other Income
|14.00
|2.00
|34.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|236.00
|278.00
|255.00
|Interest
|132.00
|119.00
|98.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|104.00
|159.00
|157.00
|Exceptional Items
|108.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|212.00
|159.00
|157.00
|Tax
|72.00
|50.00
|42.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|140.00
|109.00
|115.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|140.00
|109.00
|115.00
|Minority Interest
|16.00
|9.00
|-8.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|156.00
|118.00
|107.00
|Equity Share Capital
|32.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.74
|7.92
|7.19
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|7.92
|7.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.74
|7.92
|7.19
|Diluted EPS
|9.74
|7.92
|7.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited