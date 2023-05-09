Kalpataru Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,882.00 crore, up 18.07% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,882.00 4,004.00 4,135.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,882.00 4,004.00 4,135.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,077.00 1,625.00 1,851.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 53.00 13.00 54.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 387.00 373.00 339.00 Depreciation 110.00 98.00 81.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2,033.00 1,619.00 1,589.00 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 222.00 276.00 221.00 Other Income 14.00 2.00 34.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 236.00 278.00 255.00 Interest 132.00 119.00 98.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.00 159.00 157.00 Exceptional Items 108.00 -- -- P/L Before Tax 212.00 159.00 157.00 Tax 72.00 50.00 42.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 140.00 109.00 115.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 140.00 109.00 115.00 Minority Interest 16.00 9.00 -8.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 156.00 118.00 107.00 Equity Share Capital 32.00 30.00 30.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.74 7.92 7.19 Diluted EPS 9.74 7.92 7.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.74 7.92 7.19 Diluted EPS 9.74 7.92 7.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited