Kalpataru Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,135.00 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,135.00 crore in March 2022 up 1.2% from Rs. 4,086.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.00 crore in March 2022 down 38.51% from Rs. 174.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 336.00 crore in March 2022 down 28.96% from Rs. 473.00 crore in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.68 in March 2021.

Kalpataru Power shares closed at 342.35 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)