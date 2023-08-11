Jyoti Structure Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 185.17 crore, up 1083.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.17 crore in June 2023 up 1083.11% from Rs. 15.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 up 2380.24% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2023 up 331.07% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Jyoti Structure EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Jyoti Structure shares closed at 12.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.53% returns over the last 6 months and -26.15% over the last 12 months.