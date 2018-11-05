Jyoti Resins Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore, down 17.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 17.62 crore in September 2018 down 17.79% from Rs. 21.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2018 up 116.99% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2018 up 123.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.

Jyoti Resins EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2017.

Jyoti Resins shares closed at 67.50 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -13.57% returns over the last 6 months and 9.22% over the last 12 months.