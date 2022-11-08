English
    Jubilant Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore, up 30.21% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore in September 2022 up 30.21% from Rs. 327.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2022 down 49.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 down 30.21% from Rs. 43.43 crore in September 2021.

    Jubilant Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.86 in September 2021.

    Jubilant Ind shares closed at 461.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.51% over the last 12 months.

    Jubilant Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.15355.03327.62
    Other Operating Income0.46----
    Total Income From Operations426.61355.03327.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.55248.37194.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.639.174.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.17-39.31-7.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.6425.9922.11
    Depreciation3.713.363.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.9776.9371.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2830.5240.21
    Other Income0.321.150.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6031.6740.30
    Interest5.913.984.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6927.6936.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6927.6936.16
    Tax6.005.997.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6921.7028.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.400.33-0.33
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2922.0328.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.2922.0328.35
    Equity Share Capital15.0715.0715.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4814.6518.86
    Diluted EPS9.3814.5118.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4814.6518.86
    Diluted EPS9.3814.5118.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm