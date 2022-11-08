Jubilant Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore, up 30.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.61 crore in September 2022 up 30.21% from Rs. 327.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.29 crore in September 2022 down 49.59% from Rs. 28.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.31 crore in September 2022 down 30.21% from Rs. 43.43 crore in September 2021.

Jubilant Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 18.86 in September 2021.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 461.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.56% returns over the last 6 months and -18.51% over the last 12 months.