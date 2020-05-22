Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.36 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.36 crore in March 2020 down 12.69% from Rs. 142.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2020 up 63.76% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 102.05 on May 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.63% over the last 12 months.