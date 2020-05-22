Jubilant Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 124.36 crore, down 12.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jubilant Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 124.36 crore in March 2020 down 12.69% from Rs. 142.43 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2020 up 63.76% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in March 2020 down 10.26% from Rs. 7.80 crore in March 2019.
Jubilant Ind shares closed at 102.05 on May 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.76% returns over the last 6 months and -6.63% over the last 12 months.
|Jubilant Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.71
|128.39
|141.52
|Other Operating Income
|0.65
|0.39
|0.91
|Total Income From Operations
|124.36
|128.78
|142.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|68.19
|71.43
|80.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.94
|0.73
|1.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.40
|-3.58
|2.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.80
|18.54
|16.26
|Depreciation
|3.13
|2.77
|2.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.78
|30.13
|34.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.92
|8.76
|5.38
|Other Income
|0.95
|0.15
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.87
|8.91
|5.59
|Interest
|5.62
|5.05
|5.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|3.86
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|3.86
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.12
|--
|5.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|3.86
|-5.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|3.86
|-5.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.87
|3.86
|-5.16
|Equity Share Capital
|15.03
|13.73
|13.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|2.81
|-4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|2.81
|-4.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.40
|2.81
|-4.22
|Diluted EPS
|-1.40
|2.81
|-4.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 22, 2020 02:45 pm