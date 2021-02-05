Jubilant Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 157.61 crore, up 22.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.61 crore in December 2020 up 22.39% from Rs. 128.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2020 up 90.67% from Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2020 up 26.11% from Rs. 11.68 crore in December 2019.

Jubilant Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 4.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.81 in December 2019.

Jubilant Ind shares closed at 246.70 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 105.50% returns over the last 6 months and 87.32% over the last 12 months.