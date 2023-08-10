JTEKT India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.36 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.36 crore in June 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 479.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2023 up 20.56% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.85% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2022.

JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

JTEKT India shares closed at 157.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.10% returns over the last 6 months and 82.83% over the last 12 months.