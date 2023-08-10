English
    JTEKT India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 485.36 crore, up 1.33% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JTEKT India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 485.36 crore in June 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 479.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2023 up 20.56% from Rs. 12.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.85% from Rs. 37.58 crore in June 2022.

    JTEKT India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    JTEKT India shares closed at 157.05 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.10% returns over the last 6 months and 82.83% over the last 12 months.

    JTEKT India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations485.36537.17479.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations485.36537.17479.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials355.32373.22351.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.753.656.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.6312.79-8.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.4648.1450.78
    Depreciation17.5417.7515.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.8253.2143.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.0928.4119.24
    Other Income3.371.672.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4630.0821.80
    Interest1.291.211.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.1628.8620.59
    Exceptional Items7.39---3.26
    P/L Before Tax20.5528.8617.33
    Tax5.164.974.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.3923.8912.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.3923.8912.77
    Equity Share Capital24.4524.4524.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.980.52
    Diluted EPS0.630.980.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.630.980.52
    Diluted EPS0.630.980.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:33 pm

