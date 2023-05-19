Josts Engineers Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore, up 41.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.88 crore in March 2023 up 41.86% from Rs. 38.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2023 up 338.5% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.54 crore in March 2023 up 101.78% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

Josts Engineers EPS has increased to Rs. 10.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2022.

Josts Engineers shares closed at 281.40 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.28% returns over the last 6 months and 80.32% over the last 12 months.