Jocil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 200.10 crore, down 7.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.10 crore in March 2023 down 7.21% from Rs. 215.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2023 up 333.85% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.31 crore in March 2023 up 89.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2022.

Jocil EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.81 in March 2022.

Jocil shares closed at 180.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.09% returns over the last 6 months and -2.38% over the last 12 months.