Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,820.33 crore, up 35.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,820.33 crore in December 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 2,821.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.04 crore in December 2021 up 79.2% from Rs. 190.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.99 crore in December 2021 up 46.49% from Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 14.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.07 in December 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 418.60 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.90% returns over the last 6 months and 224.37% over the last 12 months.