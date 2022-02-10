MARKET NEWS

    Jindal (Hisar) Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,820.33 crore, up 35.38% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,820.33 crore in December 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 2,821.96 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 341.04 crore in December 2021 up 79.2% from Rs. 190.31 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 548.99 crore in December 2021 up 46.49% from Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2020.

    Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 14.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.07 in December 2020.

    Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 418.60 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 40.90% returns over the last 6 months and 224.37% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,820.333,415.092,821.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,820.333,415.092,821.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,628.912,416.621,764.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.1236.43158.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.61-158.35-14.66
    Power & Fuel256.48--211.36
    Employees Cost66.1046.7257.99
    Depreciation57.1056.6267.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses393.12572.44294.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.11444.61283.63
    Other Income28.7827.5324.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax491.89472.14307.69
    Interest31.7719.8661.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax460.12452.28246.42
    Exceptional Items----8.20
    P/L Before Tax460.12452.28254.62
    Tax119.08114.7664.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities341.04337.52190.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period341.04337.52190.31
    Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4514.308.07
    Diluted EPS14.4514.308.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.4514.308.07
    Diluted EPS14.4514.308.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal (Hisar) #Jindal Stainless (Hisar) #Results #Steel - Large
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 11:55 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.