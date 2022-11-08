English
    Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,926.02 crore, up 4.89% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,926.02 crore in September 2022 up 4.89% from Rs. 3,743.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 253.66 crore in September 2022 down 49.01% from Rs. 497.47 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 353.40 crore in September 2022 down 50.63% from Rs. 715.83 crore in September 2021.

    Jindal (Hisar) EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 21.08 in September 2021.

    Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 298.45 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -12.36% over the last 12 months.

    Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,926.023,453.963,743.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,926.023,453.963,743.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,315.772,624.212,642.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.7528.3160.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks530.80-317.27-197.55
    Power & Fuel240.24271.95--
    Employees Cost63.3069.0860.17
    Depreciation56.5955.3262.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses401.46440.25490.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax266.11282.11624.66
    Other Income30.7028.0128.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax296.81310.12653.48
    Interest31.4832.9723.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax265.33277.15629.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax265.33277.15629.75
    Tax64.3972.29131.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities200.94204.86498.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period200.94204.86498.58
    Minority Interest0.98-0.44-1.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates51.74103.34--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates253.66307.76497.47
    Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7513.0421.08
    Diluted EPS10.7513.0421.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7513.0421.08
    Diluted EPS10.7513.0421.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm