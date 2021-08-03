MARKET NEWS

Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,776.48 crore, up 225.72% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,776.48 crore in June 2021 up 225.72% from Rs. 852.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.06 crore in June 2021 up 486.3% from Rs. 92.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.47 crore in June 2021 up 705% from Rs. 67.76 crore in June 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 15.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 291.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 146.51% returns over the last 6 months and 316.31% over the last 12 months.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2,776.483,102.77852.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2,776.483,102.77852.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,981.731,984.95433.32
Purchase of Traded Goods30.49121.4858.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-258.79-33.8392.41
Power & Fuel--214.84--
Employees Cost60.5256.8440.42
Depreciation64.0844.5972.46
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses445.16352.94184.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax453.29360.96-29.67
Other Income28.1026.0324.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax481.39386.99-4.70
Interest33.2071.0072.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax448.19315.99-77.46
Exceptional Items--17.285.57
P/L Before Tax448.19333.27-71.89
Tax89.3181.75-18.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.88251.52-53.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period358.88251.52-53.62
Minority Interest-0.82-0.701.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates--99.13-40.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates358.06349.95-92.69
Equity Share Capital47.1947.1947.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1814.83-3.93
Diluted EPS15.1814.83-3.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1814.83-3.93
Diluted EPS15.1814.83-3.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Jindal (Hisar) #Jindal Stainless (Hisar) #Results #Steel - Large
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:33 am

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

