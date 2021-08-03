Jindal (Hisar) Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,776.48 crore, up 225.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,776.48 crore in June 2021 up 225.72% from Rs. 852.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.06 crore in June 2021 up 486.3% from Rs. 92.69 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.47 crore in June 2021 up 705% from Rs. 67.76 crore in June 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) EPS has increased to Rs. 15.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.93 in June 2020.

Jindal (Hisar) shares closed at 291.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 146.51% returns over the last 6 months and 316.31% over the last 12 months.