JHS Svendgaard Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.43% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 157.06% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2023 up 146.78% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -29.38% over the last 12 months.