JHS Svendgaard Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.43% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 157.06% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2023 up 146.78% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.
JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -29.38% over the last 12 months.
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.60
|21.26
|17.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.60
|21.26
|17.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.27
|13.51
|11.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|1.84
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.76
|2.54
|2.53
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.41
|1.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.66
|5.01
|3.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-3.06
|-1.73
|Other Income
|7.58
|1.41
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.65
|-1.65
|0.27
|Interest
|0.08
|0.12
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.57
|-1.77
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|-18.63
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.06
|-1.77
|0.13
|Tax
|-6.62
|0.02
|3.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.44
|-1.79
|-3.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.44
|-1.79
|-3.67
|Equity Share Capital
|64.90
|64.90
|64.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.28
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.28
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.45
|-0.28
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.45
|-0.28
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited