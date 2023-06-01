English
    JHS Svendgaard Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore, up 19.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.43% from Rs. 17.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 157.06% from Rs. 3.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2023 up 146.78% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 16.95 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.23% returns over the last 6 months and -29.38% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6021.2617.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6021.2617.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2713.5111.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.010.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.271.840.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.762.542.53
    Depreciation1.571.411.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.665.013.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.92-3.06-1.73
    Other Income7.581.412.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.65-1.650.27
    Interest0.080.120.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.57-1.770.13
    Exceptional Items-18.63----
    P/L Before Tax-16.06-1.770.13
    Tax-6.620.023.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.44-1.79-3.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.44-1.79-3.67
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.28-0.57
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.28-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.45-0.28-0.57
    Diluted EPS-1.45-0.28-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am