JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 21.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 34.16% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 down 8550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -0.68% over the last 12 months.