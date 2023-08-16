English
    JHS Svendgaard Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for JHS Svendgaard Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.03 crore in June 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 21.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 up 34.16% from Rs. 4.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 down 8550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    JHS Svendgaard shares closed at 22.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and -0.68% over the last 12 months.

    JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.0325.4021.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.0325.4021.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.0114.2712.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.552.831.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.151.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.733.503.36
    Depreciation1.742.311.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.567.513.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.76-5.16-3.16
    Other Income1.347.811.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.432.65-1.68
    Interest0.230.390.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.652.26-2.37
    Exceptional Items---18.63--
    P/L Before Tax-3.65-16.37-2.37
    Tax-0.62-6.241.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.03-10.13-4.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.03-10.13-4.16
    Minority Interest0.290.25--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.74-9.87-4.16
    Equity Share Capital64.9064.9064.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-1.52-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.40-1.52-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.40-1.52-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.40-1.52-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

