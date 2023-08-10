Jaysynth Dyestu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.68 crore, down 12.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.68 crore in June 2023 down 12.64% from Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2023 down 16.9% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2022.

Jaysynth Dyestu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.85 in June 2022.

Jaysynth Dyestu shares closed at 80.55 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.89% returns over the last 6 months and 1.83% over the last 12 months.