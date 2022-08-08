Jaypee Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore, up 59.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore in June 2022 up 59.86% from Rs. 221.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.31 crore in June 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 529.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.37 crore in June 2022 up 64.94% from Rs. 71.16 crore in June 2021.

Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.