Jaypee Infra Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore, up 59.86% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jaypee Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 354.49 crore in June 2022 up 59.86% from Rs. 221.75 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 588.31 crore in June 2022 down 11.12% from Rs. 529.42 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.37 crore in June 2022 up 64.94% from Rs. 71.16 crore in June 2021.
Jaypee Infra shares closed at 2.25 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.79% returns over the last 6 months and 7.14% over the last 12 months.
|Jaypee Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|354.49
|305.09
|221.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|354.49
|305.09
|221.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|162.66
|178.33
|84.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.87
|20.11
|18.51
|Depreciation
|22.34
|21.73
|20.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.02
|180.30
|48.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|91.60
|-95.38
|48.80
|Other Income
|3.43
|3.61
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|95.03
|-91.77
|50.58
|Interest
|683.34
|647.03
|580.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-588.31
|-738.80
|-529.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|8.66
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-588.31
|-730.14
|-529.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-588.31
|-730.14
|-529.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-588.31
|-730.14
|-529.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-588.31
|-730.14
|-529.42
|Equity Share Capital
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|1,388.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|-5.26
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.24
|-5.26
|-3.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.24
|-5.26
|-3.81
|Diluted EPS
|-4.24
|-5.26
|-3.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited