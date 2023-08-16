English
    Jayaswal Neco Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.57 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayaswal Neco Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 1,464.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.1% from Rs. 1,527.12 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.59 crore in June 2023 up 18.72% from Rs. 23.24 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 212.26 crore in June 2023 up 0.52% from Rs. 211.17 crore in June 2022.
    Jayaswal Neco EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.24 in June 2022.Jayaswal Neco shares closed at 28.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.96% returns over the last 6 months and 25.71% over the last 12 months.
    Jayaswal Neco Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,464.571,469.291,527.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,464.571,469.291,527.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials666.18664.04903.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.7536.5632.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.5060.70-159.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.5766.8961.43
    Depreciation65.7367.7665.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses517.44452.75482.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.40120.59142.43
    Other Income4.132.763.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.53123.35145.94
    Interest105.43111.16113.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.1012.1932.47
    Exceptional Items-0.61-0.64--
    P/L Before Tax40.4911.5532.47
    Tax12.906.359.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.595.2023.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.595.2023.24
    Equity Share Capital970.99970.99970.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.050.24
    Diluted EPS0.280.050.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.050.24
    Diluted EPS0.280.050.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Jayaswal Neco #Jayaswal Neco Industries #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

