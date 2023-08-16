Jayaswal Neco Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.57 crore, down 4.1% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,464.57 1,469.29 1,527.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,464.57 1,469.29 1,527.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 666.18 664.04 903.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 33.75 36.56 32.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -39.50 60.70 -159.76 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 78.57 66.89 61.43 Depreciation 65.73 67.76 65.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 517.44 452.75 482.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.40 120.59 142.43 Other Income 4.13 2.76 3.51 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.53 123.35 145.94 Interest 105.43 111.16 113.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.10 12.19 32.47 Exceptional Items -0.61 -0.64 -- P/L Before Tax 40.49 11.55 32.47 Tax 12.90 6.35 9.23 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.59 5.20 23.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.59 5.20 23.24 Equity Share Capital 970.99 970.99 970.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.05 0.24 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.05 0.24 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.05 0.24 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.05 0.24 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited