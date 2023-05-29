English
    Jamna Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 605.33 crore, up 1.96% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 605.33 crore in March 2023 up 1.96% from Rs. 593.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.98 crore in March 2023 down 2.15% from Rs. 52.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.07 crore in March 2023 down 2.2% from Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2022.

    Jamna Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2022.

    Jamna Auto shares closed at 103.75 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.84% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.

    Jamna Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations605.33560.48593.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations605.33560.48593.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials352.65363.35390.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.441.802.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.168.8713.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7534.8830.90
    Depreciation9.839.3310.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses92.0294.8777.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.5047.3768.64
    Other Income2.740.701.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.2448.0669.81
    Interest-0.380.000.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.6248.0669.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.6248.0669.06
    Tax17.6412.5216.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9835.5452.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9835.5452.10
    Equity Share Capital39.8739.8539.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.891.31
    Diluted EPS1.280.891.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.280.891.31
    Diluted EPS1.280.891.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
