    Jamna Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 559.36 crore, up 4.49% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 559.36 crore in June 2023 up 4.49% from Rs. 535.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.10 crore in June 2023 up 32.47% from Rs. 34.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.49 crore in June 2023 up 24.5% from Rs. 56.62 crore in June 2022.

    Jamna Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2022.

    Jamna Auto shares closed at 110.95 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.82% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

    Jamna Auto Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations559.36605.33535.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations559.36605.33535.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials365.22352.65374.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.522.442.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.1947.16-21.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.7235.7534.56
    Depreciation10.039.839.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.6592.0291.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.4065.5045.36
    Other Income1.062.741.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.4668.2446.95
    Interest-1.56-0.380.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.0268.6246.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.0268.6246.79
    Tax15.9217.6411.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1050.9834.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1050.9834.80
    Equity Share Capital39.8739.8739.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.280.87
    Diluted EPS1.151.280.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.280.87
    Diluted EPS1.151.280.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

