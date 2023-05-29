Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 633.89 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 633.89 590.99 625.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 633.89 590.99 625.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 362.02 380.85 403.02 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.44 1.80 2.65 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 57.95 9.38 21.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.49 36.50 32.52 Depreciation 10.56 10.01 10.55 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.51 96.76 79.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.93 55.70 76.32 Other Income 2.49 0.88 1.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.42 56.58 77.59 Interest 0.70 0.61 0.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.72 55.97 76.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 70.72 55.97 76.64 Tax 18.23 14.85 19.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.49 41.12 56.84 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.49 41.12 56.84 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.49 41.12 56.84 Equity Share Capital 39.87 39.85 39.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 1.03 1.43 Diluted EPS 1.32 1.03 1.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 1.03 1.43 Diluted EPS 1.32 1.03 1.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited