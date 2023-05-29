Jamna Auto Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 633.89 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jamna Auto Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 633.89 crore in March 2023 up 1.28% from Rs. 625.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.49 crore in March 2023 down 7.66% from Rs. 56.84 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.98 crore in March 2023 down 6.99% from Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2022.
Jamna Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.43 in March 2022.
|Jamna Auto shares closed at 103.85 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.
|Jamna Auto Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|633.89
|590.99
|625.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|633.89
|590.99
|625.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|362.02
|380.85
|403.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.44
|1.80
|2.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|57.95
|9.38
|21.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.49
|36.50
|32.52
|Depreciation
|10.56
|10.01
|10.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|94.51
|96.76
|79.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|68.93
|55.70
|76.32
|Other Income
|2.49
|0.88
|1.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.42
|56.58
|77.59
|Interest
|0.70
|0.61
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|70.72
|55.97
|76.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|70.72
|55.97
|76.64
|Tax
|18.23
|14.85
|19.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|52.49
|41.12
|56.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|52.49
|41.12
|56.84
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|52.49
|41.12
|56.84
|Equity Share Capital
|39.87
|39.85
|39.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.03
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.03
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.03
|1.43
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.03
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited