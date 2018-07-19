J Kumar Infraprojects Q1 PAT seen up 43.2% YoY to Rs. 37 cr: HDFC

HDFC has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Construction & Infra sector. The brokerage house expects J Kumar Infraprojects to report net profit at Rs. 37 crore up 43.2% year-on-year (down 32.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 39.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 42.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 523 crore, according to HDFC.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 47.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 92 crore.

