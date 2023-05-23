English
    J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 1,114.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.87 crore in March 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 74.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.77 crore in March 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 167.51 crore in March 2022.

    J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.

    J Kumar Infra shares closed at 268.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.

    J Kumar Infraprojects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,134.211,062.391,114.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,134.211,062.391,114.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials741.62691.29737.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost79.5080.3470.77
    Depreciation41.3138.6637.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses153.64139.17146.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.14112.93121.56
    Other Income9.325.768.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.46118.70129.84
    Interest27.2822.1226.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax100.1796.58103.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax100.1796.58103.42
    Tax26.3125.5029.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.8771.0874.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.8771.0874.00
    Equity Share Capital37.8337.8337.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.769.399.78
    Diluted EPS9.769.399.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.769.399.78
    Diluted EPS9.769.399.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

