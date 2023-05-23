J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 1,114.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.87 crore in March 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 74.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.77 crore in March 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 167.51 crore in March 2022.

J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.

J Kumar Infra shares closed at 268.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.