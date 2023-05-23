J Kumar Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore, up 1.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for J Kumar Infraprojects are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,134.21 crore in March 2023 up 1.77% from Rs. 1,114.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.87 crore in March 2023 down 0.19% from Rs. 74.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.77 crore in March 2023 up 0.75% from Rs. 167.51 crore in March 2022.
J Kumar Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.78 in March 2022.
J Kumar Infra shares closed at 268.60 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and 14.71% over the last 12 months.
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,134.21
|1,062.39
|1,114.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,134.21
|1,062.39
|1,114.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|741.62
|691.29
|737.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|79.50
|80.34
|70.77
|Depreciation
|41.31
|38.66
|37.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|153.64
|139.17
|146.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.14
|112.93
|121.56
|Other Income
|9.32
|5.76
|8.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|127.46
|118.70
|129.84
|Interest
|27.28
|22.12
|26.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|100.17
|96.58
|103.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|100.17
|96.58
|103.42
|Tax
|26.31
|25.50
|29.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|73.87
|71.08
|74.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|73.87
|71.08
|74.00
|Equity Share Capital
|37.83
|37.83
|37.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.76
|9.39
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|9.76
|9.39
|9.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.76
|9.39
|9.78
|Diluted EPS
|9.76
|9.39
|9.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited