English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITD Cementation Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITD Cementation India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,034.65 crore in September 2022 up 27.5% from Rs. 811.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.73% from Rs. 14.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.75 crore in September 2022 up 32.8% from Rs. 54.03 crore in September 2021.

    ITD Cementation EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in September 2021.

    Close

    ITD Cementation shares closed at 111.45 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 86.37% returns over the last 6 months and 37.17% over the last 12 months.

    ITD Cementation India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,034.651,097.84811.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,034.651,097.84811.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials305.25387.68255.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost114.34115.6992.84
    Depreciation27.5525.1626.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses555.36504.94412.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.1464.3723.74
    Other Income12.068.543.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2072.9127.35
    Interest39.2134.7335.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0038.17-8.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0038.17-8.55
    Tax9.9911.00-4.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.0027.17-4.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.0027.17-4.20
    Minority Interest-0.25-0.13-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates25.003.0219.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.7530.0614.88
    Equity Share Capital17.1817.1817.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.750.87
    Diluted EPS1.151.750.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.151.750.87
    Diluted EPS1.151.750.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #ITD Cementation #ITD Cementation India #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:31 am