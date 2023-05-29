ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,419.67 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,419.67 crore in March 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 1,363.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.11 crore in March 2023 up 76.4% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2023 up 58.13% from Rs. 70.48 crore in March 2022.

ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 509.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 2.76% over the last 12 months.