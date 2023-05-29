English
    ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,419.67 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,419.67 crore in March 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 1,363.06 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.11 crore in March 2023 up 76.4% from Rs. 35.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.45 crore in March 2023 up 58.13% from Rs. 70.48 crore in March 2022.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2022.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 509.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 2.76% over the last 12 months.

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,419.671,098.321,363.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,419.671,098.321,363.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials258.68198.71247.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods555.20415.16534.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.275.7238.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost88.4387.9983.02
    Depreciation16.3415.8316.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses411.40316.14391.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3558.7751.06
    Other Income5.764.862.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.1163.6353.70
    Interest11.0310.186.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.0853.4547.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.0853.4547.28
    Tax21.9713.6312.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.1139.8235.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.1139.8235.21
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.455.424.79
    Diluted EPS8.455.424.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.455.424.79
    Diluted EPS8.455.424.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #ISGEC Heavy Eng #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:37 pm