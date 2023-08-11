English
    ISGEC Heavy Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,130.54 crore, up 13.85% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISGEC Heavy Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,130.54 crore in June 2023 up 13.85% from Rs. 993.03 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.74 crore in June 2023 up 111.83% from Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.08 crore in June 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 62.28 crore in June 2022.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.09 in June 2022.

    ISGEC Heavy Eng shares closed at 746.40 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 62.44% over the last 12 months.

    ISGEC Heavy Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,130.541,419.67993.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,130.541,419.67993.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials243.84258.68217.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods458.84555.20376.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-81.030.27-50.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost90.9888.4382.53
    Depreciation15.5616.3415.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses341.33411.40310.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.0289.3541.42
    Other Income27.505.765.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.5295.1146.92
    Interest10.7011.036.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax77.8284.0840.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax77.8284.0840.01
    Tax14.0821.979.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.7462.1130.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.7462.1130.09
    Equity Share Capital7.357.357.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.678.454.09
    Diluted EPS8.678.454.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.678.454.09
    Diluted EPS8.678.454.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #ISGEC Heavy Eng #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:33 pm

