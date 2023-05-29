English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    IRCTC Q4 Results: Net profit rises 30% YoY to Rs 279 crore; final dividend declared

    The company's revenue from operations increased 39.6 percent to Rs 965 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 691 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 29, 2023 / 09:55 PM IST
    IRCTC's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23

    IRCTC's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IRCTC on May 29 reported 30.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 279 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tourism and ticketing arm of the Indian Railways had posted a net profit of Rs 214 crore in the year-ago period.

    The company's revenue from operations increased 39.6 percent to Rs 965 crore for the quarter under review, as against Rs 691 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

    The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA was up 16.5 percent at Rs 324.6 crore in march quarter this fiscal as against Rs 278.5 crore in last fiscal, while the margin stood at 33.6 percent versus 40.3 percent (YoY).

    Moreover, the revenue from catering segment rose 49 percent year-on-year to Rs 396 crore versus Rs 266 crore in the March quarter, last year.

    Revenues from the Rail Neer segment jumped 33 percent to Rs 73 crore as against Rs 55 crore in the last-year period, while internet ticketing business rose to Rs 295 crore from Rs 293 crore in the last fiscal.

    Related stories

    ALSO READ: Options Trade | An earning-based non-directional options strategy in IRCTC

    IRCTC's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2022-23.

    Meanwhile, shares of IRCTC on May 29 closed 3.40 percent higher at Rs 645.60 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IRCTC Q4 dividend #IRCTC Q4 net profit #IRCTC Q4 Results #IRCTC shares #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:32 pm