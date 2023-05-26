Interads Export Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 54.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 54.07% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 73.49% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 62.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Interads Export EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2022.

Interads Export shares closed at 10.88 on May 19, 2023 (BSE)