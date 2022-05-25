Interads Export Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 84.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 84.42% from Rs. 1.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 1180.27% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Interads Export EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2021.

Interads Export shares closed at 8.01 on May 02, 2022 (BSE)