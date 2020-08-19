Interads Export Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 93.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 93.36% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019.

Interads Export shares closed at 7.10 on July 27, 2020 (BSE)