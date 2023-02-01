English
    Inter State Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 68.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.30 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.
    Inter State Oil Carrier
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4214.7811.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4214.7811.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----10.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.280.370.34
    Depreciation0.991.000.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6912.210.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.461.200.04
    Other Income0.050.040.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.511.240.58
    Interest0.470.450.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.790.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.790.28
    Tax0.140.180.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.61-0.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.61-0.29
    Equity Share Capital4.994.994.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.191.23-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.191.23--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.191.23-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.191.23--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
