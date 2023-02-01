Inter State Oil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inter State Oil Carrier are:Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2022 up 15.03% from Rs. 11.67 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 68.39% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2022 up 20.97% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2021.
|Inter State Oil shares closed at 27.30 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and -18.63% over the last 12 months.
|Inter State Oil Carrier
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.42
|14.78
|11.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.42
|14.78
|11.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|10.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.37
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.00
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|12.21
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|1.20
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.04
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.51
|1.24
|0.58
|Interest
|0.47
|0.45
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.79
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.79
|0.28
|Tax
|0.14
|0.18
|0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.61
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.61
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|4.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.23
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.23
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|1.23
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|1.23
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
